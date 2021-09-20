SPECIAL DISCOUNTS AND EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS

FOR HOMESCHOOL FAMILIES ON FRI., OCT. 1

AT THE MARITIME AQUARIUM AT NORWALK

NORWALK, CT – Homeschool families can take a special educational dive into the marine

world through discounted admission and grade-appropriate programs on Fri., Oct. 1 during

“Homeschool Day” in The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

This focused day makes available to homeschool students many of the educational classroom

programs regularly presented to traditional school groups by Aquarium educators. Options on

Oct. 1 include story times for preschoolers and a selection of classroom programs for kids in all

grades, from K-12.



“You shouldn’t have to be enrolled in a formal school setting to have access to the unique

educational programs of The Maritime Aquarium, so we’re happy to offer this special day and

these unique learning opportunities to the homeschooling parents and students in the tri-state

area,” said Tom Naiman, the Aquarium’s vice president of Education.

Nine drop-off-style programs include: a “Shark Safari” program and a “Similarities &

Differences” animal-adaptations program for ages 4 and up; a squid dissection and examinations

of marine animals using microscopes for ages 7 and up; and a careers tour and an ocean

advocacy program for ages 10 and up.



With advance registration, discounted Aquarium admission for “Homeschool Day” participants

is $19 for children (ages 3-12), $24 for adults, and $23 for seniors (65+). Tickets include the

choice of a 4D movie: “Shark: A 4D Experience” or “Ice Age: No Time for Nuts 4D.”

Cost of any optional classroom programs varies from $5 to $10 per student. (Story times for

preschoolers – at 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – are free and require a parent or caregiver to be

present.) Spaces in the programs are limited, so advance registration is required.

Deadline for admission and program registration is 5 p.m. Wed., Sept. 29.

Get details about all of the “Homeschool Day” offerings – and register – by going to

www.maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students.