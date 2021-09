2021-09-20@2:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– St. Vincent’s Hospital called police about a person that came into the emergency room with an eye injury as the result of an assault. The person was assaulted in the eye by a key in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Andover Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 203-576-TIPS.

