Westport News: Larceny Arrests

Between July 6, 2021, and July 7, 2021, Westport Police officers took two separate
reports of tires and rims being stolen off vehicles. The first incident occurred at the Saugatuck
Train Station on July 6 at approximately 3:00 p.m. The second tire/rim theft occurred at the
parking garage located at 21 Wilton Road on July 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
As a result of informational sharing with area police departments that experienced
similar crimes Shawn Oliphant was developed as a suspect. Evidence linking Mr. Oliphant to
the two larcenies was reportedly obtained by the detective assigned to this case.
Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Oliphant’s arrest was completed and
signed by a Superior Court Judge.
On the morning of September 16, 2021, Mr. Oliphant was arrested by a Westport Police
detective. Per the warrant, he was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree and Larceny in the
Fourth Degree. Mr. Oliphant was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned later that same day at
Stamford Superior Court.
