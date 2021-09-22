Westport News: Larceny Arrests

Between July 6, 2021, and July 7, 2021, Westport Police officers took two separate

reports of tires and rims being stolen off vehicles. The first incident occurred at the Saugatuck

Train Station on July 6 at approximately 3:00 p.m. The second tire/rim theft occurred at the

parking garage located at 21 Wilton Road on July 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.



As a result of informational sharing with area police departments that experienced

similar crimes Shawn Oliphant was developed as a suspect. Evidence linking Mr. Oliphant to

the two larcenies was reportedly obtained by the detective assigned to this case.

Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Oliphant’s arrest was completed and

signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the morning of September 16, 2021, Mr. Oliphant was arrested by a Westport Police

detective. Per the warrant, he was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree and Larceny in the

Fourth Degree. Mr. Oliphant was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned later that same day at

Stamford Superior Court.

