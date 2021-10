2021-10-10@12:45am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call of shots fire in the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue. The located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand. He said he did not know the suspects.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to contact the BPD at 203-576-TIPS.

