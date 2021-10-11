2021-10-08@4:11pm–Ryan Nolan was issued a Misdemeanor Summons (#MC689890) with a Bridgeport Superior Court appearance date of 10/22/2021 for Assault 3rd, CGS 53a-61 and Breach of Peace 2nd, CGS 53a-181, after being involved in a physical altercation with another male at CVS, 961 Black Rock Turnpike. An independent witness reported the Nolan was the one who instigated the fight and had thrown the first punch. During the fight, the other party suffered an injury to his left hand.

This press release was made possible by: