2021-10-06@ 12:40pm–#Fairfield CT–Kendra Jalisa Woodson, was issued a Misdemeanor Summons (MC562842), for C.G.S. 53a-181 Breach of Peace and 53a-61 Assault in the Third Degree, when she engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior and intentionally kicked another individual repeatedly before throwing her personal items on Canfield Drive. Woodson is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on October 20th, 2021.

