STRATFORD WINS STATE GRANT TO ASSESS RENOVATION NEEDS

AT HISTORIC BUILDING

STRATFORD — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick recently announced that the State Historic Preservation Office awarded a $20,000 Survey and Planning Grant to the Town of Stratford to professionally assess renovation needs at the historic Sterling Homestead that the Town acquired earlier this year.

The Sterling Homestead, the white house at 2225 Main Street, is now part of a municipal campus that includes the Sterling House Community Center, Stratford Library, the Baldwin Center, and the historic William Perry House. The structure, built circa 1790, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is situated within the town’s Historic District. The grant funding provides for hiring a professional with extensive knowledge of historic architecture to advise Mayor Hoydick and her administration, so she can work with the Town Council to maintain the historic integrity and prepare the site to serve the general public.

“Honoring Stratford’s history is a major part of the culture of our community,” Mayor Hoydick said. “We are proud to work hand-in-hand with the state as we protect and invest in historic places that define our town’s history. We hope to use the building for tourism and to promote awareness of local culture, arts and history.”