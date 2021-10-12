Bridgeport News: Another Shooting

2021-10-11@11:31pm– #Bridgeport CT– Police received a shot spotter action in the 500 block of Connecticut Avenue. A short time later Bridgeport Hospital reported a woman walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police determine the shooting occurred at Connecticut and 6th Avenue where there were also 2 cars struck by the gunfire.

Thank you to all of the viewers who messaged me about the shooting. There was no call for EMS and it was at this time I discovered my Twitter account with the Bridgeport Police Twitter account was blocked. After spending most of the day dealing with lawyers, the State’s Attorney General and other reporters and I finally got a chance to write this up. It’s tough being a one person operation.

