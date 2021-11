2021-10-31@10:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– A gray Honda Civic with Massachusetts plates 1JLR23 was taken from a gas station on Fairfield and Clinton Avenue by 4 black males all armed with bats (baseball type) and fled on I-95, unknown direction. Sorry I couldn’t warn you earlier. No media alert or Tweet police claimed they would do.

This news report is made possible by: