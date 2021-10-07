Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

#Bridgeport CT– On October 6, 2021 at approximately 8:15 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a callfor a report of a Car vs Pedestrian crash at Boston Avenue and Weber Avenue.

A pedestrian from Stratford CT was crossing Boston Avenue and Weber Avenue from the north east corner heading southbound. As he was crossing a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Boston Avenue, driven by a male party from Shelton CT, struck the pedestrian. After striking the pedestrian the driver pulled his vehicle over and remained on scene.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. The pedestrian was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. He sustained life threatening injuries and remains in critical but stable condition.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene. Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Thomas Gallbronner is leading the Investigation for the crash. Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.