2021-10-05@8:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a black Toyota Rav 4 with a missing back bumper with 4 armed males involved in an armed robbery earlier today. Police were following the vehicle until it got off exit 34 in Milford and the Rav 4 was involved in an accident losing the back bumper. Where the robbery occurred is also a mystery because, well, you know…Ganim.

