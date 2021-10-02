2 Bridgeport Police Sergeants Suspended For Drug Use

#Bridgeport CT– Two sergeants/supervisors failed random drug test last week. One for steroid use and the other for marijuana. According to a memo issued by the police chief, both are on “paid administrative status”. This is the second time the sergeant failed the test for marijuana and according to city policy he should be terminated. Although marijuana is now legal in Connecticut, according to the federal government, police are not allowed to carry a firearm if they consume pot.

I reached out to Scott Appleby of the Bridgeport Police on October 2nd for more information or/or comment but he has not replied back.

