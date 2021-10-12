Bridgeport News: Valley Avenue Shooting

2021-10-11@6:10pm–#Bridgeport Police report:

Last night, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to Valley Ave on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 16-year-old Nigel Powell. Powell had sustained a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died. Originally reported as self-inflicted, however after further investigation was confirmed and according to witnesses, Powell was with three other juveniles, one of whom had a handgun. While one of the juveniles was playing with the gun, it went off and struck Powell. This currently is an active investigation.

This report is not accurate as I was on scene before EMS arrived and after they left the scene, WITHOUT a patient. I even helped them safely back out onto Chopsey Hill Road. I did NOT report on this at the time because it was first thought to be a suicide. Please keep the family in your prayers.