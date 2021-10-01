Fairfield Mask Mandate Lifted

#Fairfield CT– In a press release, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick wrote: In consultation with the Health Director and Emergency Management Director, I have made the decision to lift Fairfield’s current indoor mask mandate effective immediately and follow the CDC guidance that recommends masks be worn indoors and when in close contact with others. Any resident who feels more comfortable wearing a mask while indoors should continue to do so.

Many residents have written to me regarding masks in schools. I have repeatedly shared through my newsletter that the requirement for students to wear masks in schools is a mandate from the Governor’s Executive Order and town leaders DO NOT have the authority to change that policy. Businesses have the authority under the Governor’s executive order, to continue requiring masks for their employees and customers. I hope our residents will be respectful of the decisions of businesses that chose to require masks or not, and to also be respectful to residents in Town who choose to wear a mask, or not.

I have done my best to guide our Town through the pandemic and make thoughtful, informed decisions for our community. We have all been through a lot together over the last 18 months and emotions continue to run high. I’m asking our community once again to please be respectful to each other regarding differences of opinion because in the end, we are neighbors.

