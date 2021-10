2021-10-11@5:23pm–#Fairfield CT–Winston Anthony Norman-Peterkin (DOB: 10/26/1991) was arrested and issued Misdemeanor Summons (MC 507099) for C.G.S. 53a-49/53a-125b Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, after he was observed by a Home Depot Loss Prevention employee entering the store with no items and attempting to return $66.68 worth of unpaid merchandise that he had picked up while in the store.

