BRIDGEPORT, CT –The City of Bridgeport Police Department is participating in the DEA’s

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday October 23rd. This collaboration with the

DEA is an effort to bring attention to properly disposing of your unused or unwanted

prescription medications and why that is incredibly important. In 2019, millions of Americans

were reported to misuse prescription pain relievers, prescription stimulants, tranquilizers, and

sedatives. Statistics show that among adolescents 12 and older who report using pain

medication, an estimated 70% obtained them from a relative or friend’s medicine cabinet and

those battling drug addiction have indicated that the easy access to prescription drugs in

family’s medicine cabinets allowed usage to continue with ease.



This event allows us to draw attention to the importance of properly disposing of unused

prescription medications, so they do not contribute to the drug crisis threatening our

communities. Help us address this crucial public safety and public health issue by dropping your

prescription drugs in the medicine box located at the Bridgeport Police Department

Headquarters — 30 Congress Street.



This is a great opportunity for Bridgeport residents to help prevent drug addiction and overdose

deaths in our community. It is safe, convenient, and no questions asked.

For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov

