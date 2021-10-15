Seymour News: Drug Arrest

seymourct –Detectives have arrested a Seymour man on numerous drug charges following a lengthy investigation. On September 7, 2021, at 9 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Statewide Narcotics Task Force, with assistance of the State Police Traffic Services Unit and Seymour Police Patrol Division, executed a narcotics search warrant at 226 Walnut Street, Seymour. The search warrant was the culmination of an investigation into the distribution of narcotics from the residence. The target of the investigation was identified as Saldi Hyska (DOB: 03/16/1998).

Detectives, with the assistance of narcotics detection K-9s “Rory” and “Gerry,” were able to seize numerous items associated with narcotics distribution including narcotics packaging materials, digital scales, 1.6 grams of cocaine, 9 pounds of marijuana, 204 (1) gram jars of THC oil, 133 THC edible candies, 187 THC chocolate bars, approximately 252 THC vape cartridges, and 3 Percocet pills. An arrest warrant was applied for and obtained from GA 5 Derby Superior Court for Hyska.

On October 14, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Hyska turned himself in at Troop A without incident after the arrest warrant was issued by the court. Hyska was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana) greater than 1 Kilogram with Intent to Sell; Possession of Paraphernalia; three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; Operating a Drug Factory; and Improper Prescription Container.