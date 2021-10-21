Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick Appointed to Connecticut Green Bank Board of Directors

Mayor Hoydick brings extensive background in economic development, property management, and local and state leadership to the Board

Hartford, CT – (Oct. 18, 2021) – The Connecticut Green Bank proudly announces the appointment of Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick to its Board of Directors. Hoydick has served as the first woman Mayor of Stratford since 2017, after serving in the State House of Representatives for the 120th District starting in 2010. In addition to being a Ranking Member of the Energy and Technology Committee while in the House, Mayor Hoydick held critical roles on the Banks, Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees. Under Mayor Hoydick’s leadership in Stratford, the town has added five solar arrays to public buildings, brought in textile recycling and solar compacting trash and recycling receptacles.

“We thank House Republican Leader Candelora for his appointment of Mayor Hoydick to our Board,” said Green Bank Board Chairwoman Lonnie Reed. “In 2011, Laura and I worked together as leaders on the Energy and Technology Committee, and played an important role in the creation of the Green Bank. It is very fitting that Laura joins our Board now as we take the Green Bank to version 2.0, expanding our scope through recent bipartisan legislation led by Governor Lamont.”

As Mayor, Hoydick uses her experience as the Executive Director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce to advocate for economic development and redevelopment in Stratford, focusing on budgets that reduce the town’s mill rate. She continues to advance important projects such as the Transit-Oriented development around the Stratford Train Station, the development of the Exit 33 interchange off of I-95 and the improvement of the Interchange at Exit 32. She has made significant progress in advancing the development of the Stratford Army Engine Plant location and worked with state and federal authorities to bring the Raymark site contamination remediation to a successful close.

“I am looking forward to joining the Board of Directors of the nation’s first green bank that we created through unanimous bipartisan legislation back in 2011,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “Over the last decade, the Connecticut Green Bank has proven that it can mobilize multiples of private capital investment to support public policy and accelerate the green economy of Connecticut.”

“Mayor Hoydick’s dedication to her community is made obvious through her service, volunteerism, and leadership,” said Bryan Garcia, President and CEO of the Green Bank. “She has always been a steadfast proponent of the green bank model to enable private investment in our green economy to make clean energy more affordable and accessible to our families, businesses, and communities.”

Mayor Hoydick also serves as the Chairman of the Greater Bridgeport and Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Vice Chair of the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments. She is a director for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and is a member of the board of Sustainable CT from which the Town of Stratford has achieved Silver Certification.

About the Connecticut Green Bank

The Connecticut Green Bank was established by the Connecticut General Assembly in 2011 as the nation’s first green bank and has since supported the creation of more than 23,000 green energy jobs in the state, while reducing the energy cost burden on over 55,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits. The Green Bank’s vision is a planet protected by the love of humanity and its mission is to confront climate change and provide all of society a healthier, more prosperous future by increasing and accelerating the flow of private capital into markets that energize the green economy. This is accomplished by leveraging limited public resources to scale-up and mobilize private capital investment into Connecticut. In 2017, the Connecticut Green Bank received the Innovations in American Government Award from the Harvard Kennedy School Ash Center for Democratic Governance and innovation for their “Sparking the Green Bank Movement” entry. For more information about the Connecticut Green Bank, please visit www.ctgreenbank.com

