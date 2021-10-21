Stratford Library Sunday Afternoon Talks Series

The Stratford Library concludes its 2021 season of “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers “The Secret of Becoming a Great Communicator” with Jim Cameron on Sunday, November 7. The talk, presented on the Zoom format, is also a hybrid event that allows visitors to attend and watch in the Library’s Lovell Room. It is free and open to the public.

Long-time commuter advocate and newspaper commentator Jim Cameron will offer a lively presentation and Q&A about the art of communication. Cameron will share some funny and insightful tales about his 40 years as a news reporter, media trainer and public relations consultant. He will also reveal the inside scoop on how to “Master the Interview” with his best public relations tricks.

A former NBC News anchor, Jim Cameron is a recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award. A Connecticut resident for over 25 years, he served on the Metro-North Commuter Council and authors a weekly newspaper column, “Getting There” which runs in the Hearst daily and weekly newspapers including the Greenwich Time. An archive of 12 years of his commentaries can be found on his blog, “GettingThereCT” He is also author of his first book “Off the Record: Confessions of a Media Consultant”.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm on the Zoom platform. To register online and receive a Zoom invitation for the November 7th program visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7555042.

For further information call the Stratford Library at: 203.385-4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org

