Stratford News: Fight At Bunnell High

Stratford Police Press Release

#Stratford CT– At approximately 07:30 am a fight broke out at Bunnell High School. The fight involved numerous students (appx 10) and faculty/staff intervened in an attempt to break up the fight. Several Stratford officers and the School Resource officer responded to the disturbance and took control of the scene and school.



The school was placed in a temporary lockdown to ensure no students were injured. The lockdown has

since been lifted.

At this time two students (juveniles) are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

