STRATFORD WINS FEDERAL GRANT SUPPORTING POLICE TRAINING IN SITUATION DE-ESCALATION

#STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced today that the Town of Stratford won a $43,000 grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Policing Services (COPS) to support the training of all sworn officers of the Stratford Police Department to build on their proficiency in de-escalation of potentially volatile situations while serving the community.

Stratford is one of only two municipalities in Connecticut to win funding for De-Escalation Training in the COPS 2021 competitive grant program, and it comes in response to an application from the Town earlier this year.

A priority of the De-Escalation Training is to use new updated research, training and tactics in the field to help officers reduce use-of-force incidents and injuries.

Said Mayor Hoydick in her announcement, “I am very pleased and grateful to the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services for recognizing our continuous efforts to gain the latest and best training for our police officers, especially in this critically important area of de-escalating situations so that no one gets hurt. Recent events in the country have led law enforcement professionals to research and develop new means to more effectively deal with individuals who are under stress due to law enforcement encounters or other factors. The use of de-escalation techniques to resolve and bring a peaceful end to confrontations will greatly benefit all involved. The skills have proven useful in a wide range of situations — from conducting motor vehicle stops to calming volatile situations with armed suspects.”

“I am proud of Stratford Police Chief Joseph McNeil and his command staff who are already recognized across the country for writing the ‘Calm, Cool, Comply’ de-escalation program and sharing it with other departments,” Mayor Hoydick added. “This grant will help ensure that Stratford maintains our leadership in this area.”

Chief McNeil said, “This training program underscores our commitment to our citizens and to provide the best service possible.”

In an official Congressional Letter of Support of Stratford’s grant application to DOJ, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wrote, “The Town of Stratford has submitted a strong application that demonstrates their commitment to both enhancing training opportunities for their officers and strengthening the relationship between Stratford Police Department and the community it serves.”

In the DOJ’s announcement of the grant awards, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said, “Keeping communities safe requires building relationships and increasing trust between law enforcement and those they serve. …. It is particularly meaningful to announce these awards during National Community Policing Week, which recognizes the importance of community policing and the positive results we can achieve when law enforcement and community members work together.”

