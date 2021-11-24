Fairfield News: Armed Robbery

2021-11-24@3:03am–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police received a report that a male subject displayed a gun and just robbed Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway.

Patrol immediately located and made a motor vehicle stop on a suspicious car in the area, which was identified as the suspects’ car.

The vehicle was occupied by two subjects. The operator (Emmanuel Arango 10/18/90) complied with commands. The passenger (Gregory Whren 01/25/62) did not. He

exited the car and ran onto I95 and engaged Officers in a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended.

Evidence from the robbery was located and collected including the cash that had been taken. Detective personnel arrived to assist with evidence.

Gregory Whren (DOB 01/25/62) was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st (CGS 53a-134) and Interfering with Police (CGS 53a-167a). Emmanuel Arango (DOB 10/18/90) was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st (CGS 53a-48/53a-134). Officer’s received a 911 call from the cashier at Cumberland Farms (975 Kings Highway East) reporting she was held up at gunpoint and the male ran out of the store South on Chambers Street. Officer’s initiated a felony motor vehicle stop on a black Honda Civic occupied by the operator Arango and the front seat passenger Whren. On scene investigation found that Whren went into the store to commit the Robbery and Arango waited a short distance away in his vehicle as the getaway driver. Whren matched the description of the suspect and was in possession of assorted bills taken from the register. Also, in Plain view a 12 pack of Coca Cola was observed on top of the vehicle center console and assorted dollar bills were observed on the passenger floor of the car which were taken from the store. Whren also ran from Officer’s prior to being taken into custody and was apprehended a short distance away.

Gregory Whren was charged with: Robbery 1st (CGS 53a-134) and Interfering with Police (CGS 53a-167a) he was held in lock up on a 100,000 dollar bond. Emmanuel Arango was charged with: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st (CGS 53a-48/53a-134) he was held on a 50,000 dollar bond. Whren additionally was served active PRAWN Warrants from Fairfield PD and Trumbull PD. Also had hard-copy warrants out of Fairfield and Westport.

*Neither arrestee bonded out, both will be transported to court this morning.