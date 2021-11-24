A Tale Of Two Towns

Yesterday, I told you about Bridgeport Police Chief Rebecca Garcia taking drinkable water from her officers while she just got a newly furnished office. This type of petty conduct is the exception to the rule. A couple of weeks ago the Southport section of Fairfield had a robbery along with a few stolen cars.

Fairfield Police Chief Bob Kalamaras held a safety meeting with citizens and town officials. He lead the meeting off by saying “We have an incredible police force. The police force is made up of one hundred and eight men and women, and we are fortunate that we have good benefits, and good salaries, and that supports higher quality candidates and higher retention rates throughout our police department. That’s what you call real leadership.