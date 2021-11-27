BRIDGEPORT, CT –At 0435hrs the Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting smoke coming from the 2nd floor of a structure located at 208 Brooks Street. Bridgeport Fire, Police
and AMR all dispatched and initial Incident Command reports from BFD advised heavy flames
coming from the “A” side of the structure with exposures on the “B” and “D” side. At 0448hrs
the BFD Incident Command declared a second alarm for the working fire and requested more
BFD units. BFD provided an exterior attack initially to knock the fire down, companies began
opening structure to extinguishing remaining hot spots. This was a reported vacant house and
all searches for occupants were negative. No reported injuries. Exposure to surrounding
buildings were very close but fire did not extend to the exposures. Mutual aid coverage
provided by Stratford and Fairfield. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is
pending investigation.
Bridgeport News: Overnight Fire
