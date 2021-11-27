Bridgeport News: Overnight Fire

BRIDGEPORT, CT –At 0435hrs the Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting smoke coming from the 2nd floor of a structure located at 208 Brooks Street. Bridgeport Fire, Police

and AMR all dispatched and initial Incident Command reports from BFD advised heavy flames

coming from the “A” side of the structure with exposures on the “B” and “D” side. At 0448hrs

the BFD Incident Command declared a second alarm for the working fire and requested more

BFD units. BFD provided an exterior attack initially to knock the fire down, companies began

opening structure to extinguishing remaining hot spots. This was a reported vacant house and

all searches for occupants were negative. No reported injuries. Exposure to surrounding

buildings were very close but fire did not extend to the exposures. Mutual aid coverage

provided by Stratford and Fairfield. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is

pending investigation.