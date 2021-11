900 block of High Street a MacBook was taken from an unlocked vehicle.



Car stolen from Overhill Road, taken with keys. It was later recovered on I-95 at 27a with two flat tires.



Lee Drive– Doors Were Unlocked, Keys in vehicle, Purse inside with Credit Cards and Personal Items.



200 block Hemlock Hill N–2 Unlocked Vehicles Broken Into Overnight – Luggage Taken From One Vehicle – Cash from the Other

