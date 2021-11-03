Bridgeport Speed Hump

BRIDGEPORT, CT – City of Bridgeport officials announce the continuation of a speed hump pilot program designed to curb unsafe travel speeds throughout the community.

After review by the City Engineering Department and approval by the Board of Police Commissioners, speed humps have been installed at three locations throughout the City which include:

Barnum/Waltersville — Waterview Avenue

Blackham School – Thorme Street and Breton Street

St. Mary’s by the Sea – Gilman Street Street (Eames Blvd)

Approximately twenty more speed humps are scheduled to be installed within proximity of five more identified locations of unsafe traveling patterns, including:

Waltersville School — Hallett Street

Hall Neighborhood House – Pembroke Street

St Mary’s by the Sea — Eames Blvd./Gilman St

Dunbar School — Union Ave

Winthrop School — Ekhart Street

A speed hump is a raised area in the road surface to control the speed and volume of vehicles on residential streets. Speed humps are typically installed at intervals and normally have a maximum height of 3” to 4” with a travel length of approximately 12’. When vehicles are traveling at the typical city speeds, humps create a gentle vehicle rocking motion that may cause some driver discomfort. This causes most vehicles to slow to 15 mph or less at each hump and 25 to 30 mph between properly spaced humps in a system. At high speeds the hump can act as a bump and jolt the vehicles suspension and its occupants or cargo.

Residents are advised to express traffic safety concerns and request a speed hump at specific locations by contacting their City Council member or to call Bridgeport Police Department Clerk at 203-581-5121 to document their request.

City Engineering Department will continue to process data and include additional locations for installation of speed humps to enhance public safety as part of this program.

