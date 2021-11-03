Southport News: Robbery Outside Southport School

FAIRFIELD – On November 3, 2021, at approximately 7:30 AM, the Fairfield Police

Department received a report of an armed robbery which had occurred on Main Street in

Southport in the area of The Southport School.



The reporting party, an employee of The Southport School, reported that she and a co-worker

were walking to the school after parking their vehicles. As they approached the school they

noticed an unfamiliar male subject on Main Street near the school. The male approached the two

female subjects, displayed what was described as a black/silver handgun and demanded they

hand over their phones and bags. The female subjects complied and then fled into The Southport

School which was briefly placed into a “secure school” condition until police were able to clear

the area.



The suspect was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, clean shaven, wearing a

dark hooded sweatshirt and baggy dark denim jeans. He reportedly fled the area toward Harbor

Road where it is believed he entered a vehicle and further fled the area.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

There is no indication to believe there is any threat to the public. This appears to be an isolated

incident which remains under investigation at this time.

