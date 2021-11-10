City Of Bridgeport To Observe Veterans Day

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The City of Bridgeport offices will be closed to observe Veterans Day. Additionally, residents are advised of the following holiday schedule for sanitation, recycling, brown bag collection, the transfer station, and City COVID-19 testing.

Sanitation and Recycling pick-up routes

Veterans Day sanitation and recycling pick-up will remain on schedule, Thursday routes will not be affected by the holiday.

Brown Bag collection

Brown bag collection is happening on your Recycling Day. Collection will be delayed on Veterans Day with Thursday routes to be picked up on Friday.

*If pick-up is delayed by more than one day, do not remove bags from the curb—the public facilities crew will service your neighborhood as soon as possible.

Transfer Station

Closed Thursday, November 11th (Veterans Day)

Reopens Wednesday, November 12th

*City of Bridgeport officials remind all residents that masks are required at the Transfer Station.*

For additional information, visit bridgeportct.gov/PublicFacilities.



North End Library COVID-19 testing

Closed Thursday, November 11th (Veterans Day)

Reopens Friday, November 12th

