#Stratford CT– Mayor Laura R. Hoydick gave thanks to the hard work of many volunteers, we were able to serve 190 families in the mobile food pantry last Friday. This was a true collaboration, with folks from Senior and Community Services, Sterling House, the Stratford Y, Traffic Control, and the Recreation Department pitching in. We will be back next month, on Friday, December 3 from 3-4 PM at Birdseye for another drive thru pantry!