The Connecticut Department of Transportation is excited to announce its first-ever “Name the Snowplow Contest.” The CTDOT Name the Snowplow Contest allows residents across Connecticut to submit their best and most creative names for four snowplows, which represent the four CTDOT maintenance districts in Connecticut. Winners will have their snowplow names featured on the side of a CTDOT tandem axle Tow Plow. The winners will be photographed next to the newly named snowplow and featured on our website and social media pages.

Connecticut residents have until December 31, 2021, to submit their most creative snowplow name using the submission form on our website. In January, all qualified names will be presented to the public, who will vote and select the winners.

“December through February is our busiest time of the year with snow activities,” said CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “The Name the Snowplow contest is a fun way to connect the community to the work of the DOT. We want to create snowplow safety awareness to help keep travelers and our snowplow drivers safe.”

Connecticut residents can submit original and creative snowplow names here: Name the Snowplow Contest. Educators and the public may request printed forms by contacting: ctdotmedia@ct.gov or The Connecticut Department of Transportation, Commissioners Office, Attn: Name the Snowplow Contest, 2800 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06131-7546. Forms are available in English and Spanish. All names must be submitted by December 31, 2021.

