Grants For Community Interests

(December 16, 2021 — The Affinity Foundation is pleased to announce its grant

recipients for the third quarter of 2021, having issued $20,000 to 11 organizations. The Foundation

supports organizations aligned with its mission of providing our members and communities with

financial wellness solutions, educational programs that enable self-sufficiency, and support that ensures

access to essential health care services.



“We are proud to partner with these exceptional organizations that are providing critical services in the

communities they serve,” said Karla Wallack, executive director of the Foundation. “This year, our

partners include health care organizations, which is a new focus area for the Foundation in 2021.”

Center for Great Expectations in Somerset, New Jersey, received $1,000 for their critical programs that

assist homeless pregnant and/or parenting women in empowering themselves to gain the skills needed

to break the cycle of homelessness, trauma and abuse.



Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants in Bridgeport, Connecticut, received $1,000 in

support of their Economic Empowerment Program, which reduces barriers to employment by providing

pre-employment training, employment acquisition support and job placement opportunities.

Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, Connecticut, received $1,500 for the Training for Success Vocational

and Educational Program, which helps veterans secure and retain employment, enabling them to better

support themselves and their families while reducing the risk of returning to homelessness.



HomeSharing, Inc. in Bridgewater, New Jersey, was awarded $3,500 in support of their Shared

Affordable Housing program, the only one of its kind in New Jersey, which prevents homelessness by

matching “providers” — residents who need to share their homes in order to maintain them — with

“seekers” — individuals searching for affordable housing.



Middle Earth in Bridgewater, New Jersey, received $1,000 for their Youth College Readiness program,

which provides resources for low-income students to consider, apply to and attend post-secondary

educational institutions by addressing their academic readiness, financial aid needs, test preparation,

college readiness and parent engagement.



The New Haven HomeOwnership Center in New Haven, Connecticut, received $1,000 for their Housing

Counseling and Financial Literacy programs, which assist their clients in becoming ready for the financial

and practical obligations of homeownership, increasing the stability of their households and finances,

and ensuring they will be able to remain in their homes.



New Reach, Inc. in New Haven, Connecticut, received $2,000 in support of Portsea Place, where youth

receive support and resources to gain access to jobs, workforce development opportunities, education,

financial literacy, mental health care, recovery support and overall enhancement of their quality of life.

Oasis in Paterson, New Jersey, received $1,000 for their After-School Academy, which will provide 100

low-income children with remedial academic assistance and psychosocial support.



Pacific House in Stamford, Connecticut, received $2,000 in support of their emergency shelter, food and

affordable support housing programs serving homeless individuals and families in Fairfield County.

Rutgers University Foundation in New Brunswick, New Jersey, received $1,000 for the Rutgers Health

Outreach Practice Experience (H.O.P.E.) Clinic for Plainfield residents, which increases access to

health-related services for vulnerable populations, educates the community to facilitate self-efficacy in

health and teaches the next generation of socially responsible health care providers.



Visions and Pathways in Bridgewater, New Jersey, received $5,000 for the Prosperity Independent Living

Skills program that provides homeless and missing youth with independent living skills education, career

counseling and employment preparation to help them become self-sufficient.

About the Affinity Foundation:



The Affinity Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Affinity Federal Credit Union. We invest in local

organizations that deliver programs aimed at alleviating financial stress and helping people reach

financial independence, empowering them in the pursuit of educational, employment and individual

goals, and providing peace of mind for financially disadvantaged individuals and their families. Through

our volunteer efforts, we connect charities with skilled professionals to elevate their mission, provide

financial education resources and strengthen communities.



About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered

in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size. It is a

member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit

Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

