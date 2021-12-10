Ansonia News: Shots Fired

2021-12-09@1:00pm–The Ansonia Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired on Fourth Street. Officers responding to the scene found several shell casings on Fourth Street and Star Street. Witnesses to the shooting reported three suspects, possibly male unknown race, were walking in the area and all three fired handguns around the intersection of Fourth Street and Star Street. The suspects were all dressed in dark clothing with winter hats and masks. They ran from the scene and may have entered an older model red Hyundai. Several of the shots struck a home and parked car, but no people were shot.

