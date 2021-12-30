BRIDGEPORT TO PROVIDE TAKE HOME COVID TEST KITS*

*I received this press release AFTER I got the press release from the governor saying there was a delay in distribution of test kits. Check the websites prior to going to make sure they are available.

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The City of Bridgeport will be distributing Take Home COVID Test Kits to residents and partner agencies as part of the statewide effort to decrease long lines and provide COVID tests in each municipality. The dates for distribution of the Test Kits remains pending as updates from the State of Connecticut indicate a delay in delivery.

Bridgeport EOC with the Health Department are coordinating efforts to receive and distribute more than 15,000 COVID testing kits; each kit contain two tests. At this time, Bridgeport testing kits will be allocated to community agencies in an effort to expedite grassroots testing availability for the most socially vulnerable community members. The city will also facilitate a Drive Thru and Walk Up Testing Kit site for the general public upon receipt of the test kits. Registrants will receive 1 Kit per Walk Up, 2 Kits per Drive Thru vehicle.

Bridgeport residents in need of a Take Home Test Kit MUST register with the city’s Office of Emergency Management beginning this evening, December 29th, 2021.

Drive Thru/Walk up; DATE TBD

Location: 500 Broad Street ( Amphitheatre Parking Lot).

Register using this link: https://bit.ly/32xuMKZ Or BridgeportCT.gov/TestKit

The hours of operation will be determined upon receipt of tests.

An email and/or call to all registrants will be made to confirm the date and time of the distribution.

Drive thru or Walk up; ALL RESIDENTS MUST REGISTER.

Testing kits are for Bridgeport Residents ONLY or Organizations serving vulnerable Bridgeport Residents.

Test Kits will be available while supplies last.

Residents that are unable to register online may call 203-579-3829 and leave a message. Please include your name and phone number within the voicemail to ensure call back and preliminary registration info.

As a reminder, COVID testing continues to be available at multiple locations throughout the city. A complete list of locations can be found at GetTestedBPT.com and here: