2021-12-08@9:00pm–#Fairfield News: Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Stillson Road at Fairfield Woods Road. Multiple people witnessed a passenger shooting in the air near Stillson Road from a white Toyota. Police stopped the car at Applegate Road and the occupants of the car was taken into custody. One person HAD a pistol permit. Police are still investigating the permits of the suspects. Shell casings were found on Stillson Road.

This news report is made possible by: