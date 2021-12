2021–12-10@7:56am–Car stolen from Rowland Road. The car was unlocked and key fob in it.

2021-12-10@2:36pm– An unlocked car was rummaged through on Oldfield Drive.

2021-12-11@7:35am– An unlocked car with keys in the vehicle stolen from Chattham Road.

2021-12-11@8:48am– An unlocked car on Ridgeley Avenue was entered overnight and $30 in change taken.

