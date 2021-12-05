Norwalk News: Vaping Products Sicken Students

#Norwalk CT—On December 3, 2021 at approximately 12:08 p.m., Norwalk Police Officers were dispatched to Brien McMahon High School on the report of a student requiring emergency medical attention. Officers on scene determined that more than one student had used a tainted vaping product, and that those students immediately became very ill, requiring medical treatment. The investigation has led to evidence, which is now being examined, and to witnesses, that are working with officers. We intend to quickly bring a successful close to this case. The individuals affected by the product were transported to Norwalk Hospital and are recovering. We ask parents to be aware of the dangers of vaping products, and to discuss these dangers with their children. Our message to anyone who is offered a vaping product, or uses a vaping product, that the liquid may be tainted with dangerous, and even deadly chemicals, and are just not worth it.

