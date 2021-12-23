In preparation for the busy holiday week, Troopers ask all motor vehicle operators to plan ahead before

heading to a party, gathering or retail destination. Thousands will take to the major interstates in Connecticut, so

it is vital that motorists follow traffic laws to prevent collisions and injuries.

Some tips from your Connecticut Troopers as you head out in the final days of 2021:

 Drive the speed limit.

 Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

 Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

 Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.

 Refrain from texting or using your phone.

 Never consume alcoholic beverages, marijuana products or drugs, including medications that could

impact driving, before you get behind the wheel.

 Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane

(when safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a

lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely so that you are in compliance with the

state’s “Move Over” law.



Drivers are also reminded to plan their trips with care:

 Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.

 Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure. Fully charge your cell phone prior to leaving home.

 Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks.

 Check traffic and weather conditions before leaving home.

 Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle.

“We know that during a Connecticut winter, weather conditions can change at any time. We ask all drivers

to please note any weather precautions prior to leaving for your destination. As always, your top priority should

be the safety of yourself, your family and others on the road,” noted Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding

officer of the Connecticut State Police.

He added: “While on patrol, Troopers will focus on distracted driving and those who may be operating

under the influence. Please, be our partners in safety by following state traffic laws and call 911 if you see an

emergency on our roads.”

If planning to consume alcohol, residents are encouraged to designate a driver or use ride-sharing companies

to keep roadways safer. Remember that the CT DOT offers this promotion for the next two weekends:

Take $10 off when you ride with Uber courtesy of Governors Highway Safety Association and

Responsibility.org by using the promo code “CTRIDESAFE”. This offer is only valid on Fridays & Saturdays

between 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. from now until 1/1/2022.



