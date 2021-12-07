Stratford High School Threat

Stratford Police Press Release:

On 12/05/2021 the Stratford Police received a call from concerned students and parents concerning a

possible threat to Stratford High School. The threats were received via an online chat group and the

sender threated to bring a weapon to the school.

Stratford Police investigators were able to trace the threats to a juvenile male who resides in Fairview

New Jersey. A joint investigation between this agency and the Fairview Police Department and FBI

resulted in the juvenile being located by the Fairview PD. The juvenile was interviewed and subsequently

charged with making terroristic threats in New Jersey. There are no further charges pending at this time.

Extra security measures were in place at Stratford high School following the incident.

