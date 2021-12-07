Bridgeport News: Body Found In Car

2021-12-06@10:16pm–#Bridgeport CT– Last night I began receiving a number of messages of a body being found on Kossuth Street across from Washington Park. Police said: “reported by 3rd party caller as a male in vehicle possibly sleeping. Officers responded but did not mention how party passed away. Waiting on finalized report”.

Calls like this are usually overdoses which I don’t normally report on. They happen in EVERY town and sadly too frequently. However, if the call becomes criminal I will report on it.

