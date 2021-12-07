Stratford News: Grant award will fund a hearing impaired smoke alarm

Fire Prevention & Safety Grant

The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office is proud to announce winning approval for a 2020

Fire Prevention and Safety Grant of $60,891.43 from FEMA and the Department of

Homeland Security.



The Fire Prevention and Safety Grant award will fund a Hearing impaired smoke alarm

program for the citizens of Stratford.



The Flash, Shake and Awake program will allow the Fire Marshal office to install

special bed shaker smoke alarm devices specifically designed to wake and alert deaf and

hearing impaired individuals of smoke and fire inside the home.

Residents of Stratford should contact the Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office 203-385-4073

for information.

