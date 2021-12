2021-12-06@12:22am–#Orange CT– #cttraffic– A tractor trailer carrying dirty water from a landfill in Rochester, New Hampshire rolled over on I-95 southbound at exit 41 (no traffic cameras there). According to radio reports dirty water from a landfill the was in the tractor trailer now emptying in a sewer drain. Officials from Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been requested to the scene.

