Stratford Library Meet The Author

The Stratford Library will present a special “Meet-the-Author” event on Tuesday, December 21 at 6:30pm with Charles F. Rosenay. Rosenay, the author of the pop culture book titled The Book of Top 10 Horror Lists , which collects lists of favorite monster movies, actors, and other themes from 100 celebrities, will be doing an author appearance, book reading and personal signing at the Library. Just a few of the pop culture icons featured in the book include William (Star Trek) Shatner, Butch (Eddie Munster) Patrick, Ruth (Laugh-In) Buzzi, baseball great Dave Winfield, the late actor Ed Asner, Bill (Lost in Space) Mumy, Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos, mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, singer Gary Puckett, and many others. More than just lists, every submission was a list plus additional comments as to why the choices were made. Often hilarious, sometimes thought-provoking, but always fascinating, the lists run the gamut from fan-based opinions straight through to thesis-worthy chapters on the horrific elements in Shakespeare’s work. At over 300 pages including photos and illustrations, The Book of Top 10 Horror Lists is a trade softcover published by BearManor Media and is available from Amazon. Autographed copies of the book will be available for purchase after Rosenay’s talk at the Stratford Library on December 21.



For further information, call the Library at 203.385.4162. To register for the event: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/8571181

