Stratford’s Annual Menorah Lighting and Holiday Lighting Festival

#STRATFORD- The Town of Stratford is preparing for their traditional Menorah Lighting and Holiday Lighting Festival. Both events are sponsored by Athletic Brewing Company. In addition to these events, the Town’s Public Works Department is happy to announce that landmarks and buildings throughout Stratford will be also decorated for the Holidays, a new tradition as of 2020. Additionally, the Stratford Beautification Committee will assist in decorating Town buildings.

Menorah Lighting ● Thursday, December 2nd at 6pm ● Town Hall Green

In celebration of Hanukkah, Rabbi Joseph Stock of the Mishkan Israel Day Camp will be on-hand to light an oversized menorah, which, in his own words, will “shine a light on all humanity.” Mayor Laura R. Hoydick will be joining Rabbi Stock in the celebration. The event will take place entirely outdoors.

Rabbi Stock invites friends and family members to partake in the festivities, sharing stories from past celebrations and highlighting Jewish heritage and traditions. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be available after the ceremonial menorah lighting, while Hebrew music fills the Town Hall green.

Holiday Lighting Festival ● Tuesday, December 7th at 5:30pm ● Town Hall Green

Mayor Hoydick invites Stratford families to participate in a Town tradition and is excited to bring back complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Highlights of the Holiday Lighting Festival will include performances by Stratford High School and Nichols Elementary School students, a craft station hosted by the Stratford YMCA and a “Letters to Santa” table hosted by Sterling House Community Center. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive via fire truck, sirens and all. In addition, attendees can look forward to complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, provided by People’s United Bank. A performance from “The Barnum on Broadway” theater company will entertain guests as they arrive. The event will take place outdoors with the exception of photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, which will be staged at Town Hall’s center stair case. Guests are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status and social distancing will be practiced while indoors.

For additional information, including a schedule of Holiday Tree Lighting events, please visit www.CelebrateStratford.com

This press release was made possible by: