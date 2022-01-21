HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Access Health CT, Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, is launching its Broker Academy, a first-of-its-kind program aiming to reduce health disparities and the number of uninsured people in the state. The program will create a pathway to license health insurance brokers by recruiting and building the skillsets of people who live and work in historically underserved communities throughout Connecticut. It begins June 1, 2022, with recruitment currently underway for cohorts in Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and their surrounding areas.

As indicated in Access Health CT’s research on health disparities and social determinants of health in Connecticut, despite the state’s high ranking in wealth and health there are substantial disparities in the health status of – and in the healthcare delivered to – lower-income Connecticut residents, particularly among people of color.

“Health equity is more important than ever,” Governor Lamont said. “That is why I am excited to announce this program, which will help ensure that more brokers are from communities that disproportionately lack access to health insurance so that this industry can be more representative of the people who live in our state, in addition to increasing awareness of the health care opportunities provided through Access Health CT.”

“By activating members of these underserved communities to become licensed brokers, Access Health CT can build trust by meeting members of the community where they are, and at the same time create economic benefits in those areas,” Access Health CT CEO James Michel said. “A core part of our mission is to reduce the uninsured rate and address health disparities in Connecticut. The Broker Academy will help us succeed in fulfilling those goals.”

Broker Academy candidates will receive free training, a three-month apprenticeship with an experienced broker, professional development and program support.

Community collaboration is essential to the success of the Broker Academy. Representatives of community organizations interested in recruiting qualified candidates or a licensed broker who would like to serve as a mentor should send an email to AHCT.BrokerAcademy@ct.gov.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age; a resident of Bridgeport, Hartford, or New Haven (or surrounding areas); have a high school diploma or GED; supply between one to three professional reference letters; submit a personal statement on why they would be a good fit for this program; have a demonstrated history of community involvement or service; and have strong communication and customer service skills. Anyone with questions can send an email to AHCT.BrokerAcademy@ct.gov for more information.

The Broker Academy application will be available online at AccessHealthCT.com beginning Friday, January 21, 2022. Anyone who does not have access to a computer can visit one of Access Health CT’s Navigator sites for more information and to apply:

Project Access New Haven: 63 York Street, New Haven, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Community Renewal Team: 300 Market Street, Hartford, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This press release was made possible by: