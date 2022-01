AJ Perez, the former chief of police in Bridgeport, who was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison for his role involving the rigging of the police chief exam in 2018. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website he was released after serving just eight months at FCI Gilmer, a medium security prison in West Virginia. Perez was a longtime ally of Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim, who also served a prison term for fraud.

