Box Truck Pursuit From New Haven Ends In Bridgeport Crash

#Bridgeport CT– Suspect MARVIN OWENS DOB 3/23/1967 is in custody on several charges after he attempted to elude police late this morning by engaging them in a motor vehicle pursuit from New Haven to Bridgeport. Owens had several outstanding domestic violence warrants to include:

Violation of a Protective Order (5 counts), Assault in the 2 nd Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the 1 st Degree (2 counts), Threatening in the 2 nd Degree ($300,000 court set bond)

Owens also has an active arrest warrant out of Stamford CT for Violation of a Protective Order ($75,000 bond)

Owens crashed the vehicle he was operating on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport and fled on foot. Officers engaged the suspect in foot pursuit and subsequently apprehended him at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Seaview Avenue.

Active investigation, additional charges to follow.