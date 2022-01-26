Bridgeport News: Morning Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– After receiving a number of tips from viewers I contact the police about a shooting that three of you said it was at the hospital. I know we would not have known about this unless viewers contacted me.

I contacted the police and this is what they said:

“This morning around 1048hrs, the ECOC was notified about a gunshot wound victim that arrived at Bridgeport Hospital. It’s unknown where the shooting took place. The arriving officer did notice a bullet hole was lodged into the operator side door. The car was towed and Bridgeport Police are investigating this incident”.