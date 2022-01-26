STATEMENT FROM MAYOR GANIM RE: LAUREN SMITH-FIELDS

#Bridgeport CT– First, I would like to restate the city’s condolences to the family and friends of Lauren Smith-Fields, and to the many caring individuals who have reached out seeking answers for Lauren. I recognize that the family and the community is experiencing a lot of pain because of the loss of a young woman in addition to unanswered questions and concerns about the way the matter has been handled. First, sensitivity and care is of utmost importance when working with the family of a victim. There is no tolerance for anything less than respect and sensitivity for family members and their loss. To that end, this matter has been referred to the Office of Internal Affairs to conduct a full and fair investigation.Second, I share concerns echoed by many about the amount of time and manner a family is informed of a loss. Death notifications should be done in a manner that illustrates dignity for the deceased and respect and compassion for the family. Therefore, I will work with the Chief of Police to make appropriate changes here in Bridgeport now our department’s policies and practices regarding notifying family members of a death. I support and add my voice to the family, community, and elected officials who are calling for state legislation on this issue.Finally, I have contacted the State Medical Examiner to request assistance in expediting this matter so that the investigation can proceed and detectives may provide a comprehensive report to family and parents of Lauren Smith-Fields.I offer my support in bringing closure to the family during this terrible tragedy.

This press release was made possible by: