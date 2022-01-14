Bridgeport Police Continue To Hide Dangerous Crimes

Ever since the press has lost it’s access to the Bridgeport Police radios over a year ago, the press was promised various ways of being informed of crimes that we would otherwise not know about. I frequently asked twice a week for “Calls of Significance” which these reports ran hot and cold. I’d usually get them more frequently the more I let the public know about it. Despite broken promises, Scott Appleby of the Emergency Communication Center said they would post “calls of significance” to Twitter or Veoci, a reporting system used to let us and the city council know of hit and run accidents at best.Today, the Bridgeport Police issued a press release saying “Over the past several weeks, the city has undergone a rash of numerous street robberies on the West Side, in the Hollow and in the Madison Ave. corridor by juveniles with a large kitchen knife.” There were NO calls of significance or Tweets to warn the public of these robberies in the Hollow. Why are they hiding these calls? It is ironic that during the mayoral election between Bill Finch and Joe Ganim, Ganim stated that Finch directed that there be no bad news until after the election which was not true. Ganim, during the election was seen running to press conference and opening phony police sub-stations throughout the city. Ganim also staged photo ops of him putting up a fence he paid for with his own funds between Trumbull Gardens and Sunshine Circle apparently because that caused all the crime in that neighborhood.With 21 homicides for 2021 and 2 homicides the first two days of they year the mayor is no where to be found in the way of a press conference or photo ops for the crimes under his watch; and now crimes aren’t even being reported! The city council will complain about not being informed but they continue to go along with the mayor. The first year of Ganim’s term (after prison) there was a press spokesperson but he quit after a year. He has not been replaced (almost 6 years now). The mayor’s office has 3 communication professionals. The police department of state’s largest city has none. ALL other surrounding towns are up front with crime reporting. As they say, only in Bridgeport. I’ve always felt it my obligation to report to the citizens of potential danger in their neighborhoods. When I can’t do my job it is my job to report it to the citizens.