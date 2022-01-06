Bridgeport Police Update St. V’s Incident

- Bridgeport Police said “On Wednesday January 5, 2022 at approximately 1300hrs the Bridgeport Police was notified by New Haven Police regarding a party that had an incident with a Probation Officer at the New Haven Probation Office. The party recklessly sped away from that location and was heading towards the City of Bridgeport. Preliminary reports indicated the party may have a firearm within the vehicle. Bridgeport Police units observed the vehicle near the Chopsey Hill Road area and began a pursuit. The party proceeded to the area of St. Vincent’s Medical Center where the party crashed his vehicle and proceeded to exit and run into the employee parking garage. St. Vincent’s Medical Center as a precaution was placed on a lockdown and emergency vehicles were rerouted away from the area. Police K9 was brought in and a search of the party began. Task Force Officers (Auto Theft, CSP, FBI, DEA, ATF and New Haven PD) now conducted a secondary search of the garage. Soon after Officers took into custody the suspect identified as Christopher Hilton hiding in the garage. Multiple citizen vehicles along with police vehicles were struck by the suspect during the pursuit. The suspect Christopher Hilton of New Haven was charged with the following 14-222 RECKLESS DRIVING, 14-224(b)(3) EVADE RESP-INJURY/PROP DAMAGE, 14-36(b)(1)++ OP MV >=18 VI LIC/PERMIT REQS, 53a-115 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEG, 53a-122 LARCENY 1ST DEG, 53a-126a CRIMINAL TROVER 1ST DEG,53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING, 53a-48/ 53a-59 CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT/ ASSAULT 1ST DEG, and 53a-64 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND DEG. Bond was sent at $400,000.00”.